Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

West Ham punish woeful Wolves defence in 2-1 home win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

West Ham punish woeful Wolves defence in 2-1 home win

West Ham punish woeful Wolves defence in 2-1 home win

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - London Stadium, London, Britain - December 9, 2024 West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores their second goal REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

10 Dec 2024 06:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen struck midway through the second half to secure a deserved 2-1 Premier League home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, whose poor defending cost them again as they languish second-bottom in the standings. 

After forcing a slew of set pieces, Tomas Soucek finally broke the deadlock in the 54th minute from West Ham's 10th corner, with the Wolves defence leaving him unmarked at the far post to send a looping header across goal into the net. 

Wolves defender Matt Doherty equalised in the 69th but his side's defensive frailties were exposed again almost immediately as Bowen jinked onto his left foot in the box before burying the ball in the bottom corner three minutes later. 

The win leaves West Ham 14th with 18 points from 15 games while a third straight defeat sees Wolves, who with 38 goals conceded have the leakiest defence in the top flight, 19th on nine points, four points off the safety zone.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement