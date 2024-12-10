West Ham punish woeful Wolves defence in 2-1 home win

LONDON : West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen struck midway through the second half to secure a deserved 2-1 Premier League home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, whose poor defending cost them again as they languish second-bottom in the standings.

After forcing a slew of set pieces, Tomas Soucek finally broke the deadlock in the 54th minute from West Ham's 10th corner, with the Wolves defence leaving him unmarked at the far post to send a looping header across goal into the net.

Wolves defender Matt Doherty equalised in the 69th but his side's defensive frailties were exposed again almost immediately as Bowen jinked onto his left foot in the box before burying the ball in the bottom corner three minutes later.

The win leaves West Ham 14th with 18 points from 15 games while a third straight defeat sees Wolves, who with 38 goals conceded have the leakiest defence in the top flight, 19th on nine points, four points off the safety zone.