West Ham shock Manchester City with 2-0 WSL win
Manchester City's Ellen White heads at goal. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith)
West Ham United's Yui Hasegawa celebrates scoring their second goal with Dagny Brynjarsdottir, Yui Hasegawa and Adriana Leon. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith)
West Ham United's Hawa Cissoko in action with Manchester City's Lauren Hemp. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith)
Manchester City's Ellen White scores their first goal before being disallowed. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith)
West Ham United's Dagny Brynjarsdottir celebrates scoring their first goal. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith)
03 Oct 2021 11:34PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 12:51AM)
MANCHESTER, England: West Ham United pulled off a shock 2-0 win away to Manchester City to rise to fourth in the Women's Super League table on Sunday, while Tottenham Hotspur went second with a 2-0 win over newcomers Leicester City.

Dagny Brynjarsdottir broke the deadlock with a header for West Ham six minutes before the break and though Ellen White had a goal for City ruled out for offside, the Hammers defended bravely before Yui Hasegawa added a second goal in stoppage time to seal the win.

Tottenham cruised to their fourth straight win thanks to goals from Rachel Williams and Angela Addison, and Everton were also winners away from home as they notched up a 3-0 victory over Reading, with all the goals coming in the first half.

Arsenal top the table on 12 points with Spurs second on goal difference and Chelsea third on nine points. Birmingham City take on Manchester United later on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

