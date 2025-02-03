Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

West Ham sign Ireland striker Ferguson on loan from Brighton
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

West Ham sign Ireland striker Ferguson on loan from Brighton

West Ham sign Ireland striker Ferguson on loan from Brighton

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - September 2, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson celebrates with the match ball after the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/ File Photo

03 Feb 2025 10:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : West Ham United have signed Ireland centre-forward Evan Ferguson on loan from fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for the rest of the season, the London club said on Monday.

Ferguson, 20, made his senior Brighton debut in 2021 under Graham Potter, who was appointed West Ham manager last month.

"It was a big opportunity for me to come here. I know the gaffer well and look forward to working under him again," Ferguson told West Ham TV.

Ferguson was sidelined for nearly five months last year with a cruciate ligament tear and an ankle injury in December then kept him out for over a month until he returned on Saturday in Brighton's 7-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

West Ham, 15th in the table, visit sixth-placed Chelsea later on Monday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement