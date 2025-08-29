West Ham sign midfielder Fernandes from Southampton

Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes has joined West Ham United on a five-year deal from Southampton, both English clubs announced on Friday.

Southampton said the 21-year-old, who made 36 Premier League appearances for the club last season as they were relegated, joined West Ham for a package worth more than 40 million pounds ($54.04 million).

"I'm very happy to be here... it's a big step for me," Fernandes said in a statement. "It's a big club, a massive club. The project, the stadium, the city, everything."

Fernandes, who graduated from the youth academy of Sporting, spent a year on loan at fellow Primeira Liga side Estoril before joining Southampton last year for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($20 million).

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"He gained valuable experience in the Premier League last year with Southampton and is someone we really feel can help improve us and fit into what we are trying to build," West Ham coach Graham Potter said.

West Ham, who are at the bottom of the Premier League standings after two losses and were eliminated from the League Cup this week, visit Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7402 pounds)