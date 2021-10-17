Logo
West Ham snatch battling win at Everton
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v West Ham United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - October 17, 2021 Everton's Ben Godfrey goes down REUTERS/Phil Noble

17 Oct 2021 11:24PM (Updated: 17 Oct 2021 11:23PM)
LIVERPOOL, England : Angelo Ogbonna's late header earned West Ham United a 1-0 win at Everton on Sunday and lifted them to sixth in the Premier League table.

The visitors struggled to create clearcut chances at Goodison Park with Everton aiming to move into the top four with a draw on Merseyside, but Ogbonna's goal secured a vital three points for West Ham manager David Moyes against his former club.

Neither side carved out any real chances in a cagey opening 45 minutes, with Alex Iwobi's air shot going down as Everton's best opening, before England stopper Jordan Pickford kept out Jarrod Bowen at the other end.

The Blues did look to increase the tempo after the restart with Iwobi's close-range effort bravely blocked by Ogbonna and Salomon Rondon flicking a header just wide of the post.

West Ham made them pay with 15 minutes left when Ogbonna got above Ben Godfrey to nod home Bowen's whipped corner.

Rafa Benitez's side tried to rouse themselves in the final minutes, with substitute Anthony Gordon thrown on in search of an equaliser, but the visitors hung on to secure back to back Premier League wins at Everton.

(Reporting by Feargal Brennan, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

