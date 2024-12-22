West Ham squander chance to climb league table in 1-1 draw with Brighton

LONDON : Mohammed Kudus headed home in the second half to salvage West Ham United a point in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The draw provisionally left the Hammers 14th in the table with 20 points after 17 games, while Brighton are ninth on 25 points.

After a largely forgettable first half at London Stadium, Mats Wieffer put Brighton ahead in the 51st minute when goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski cleared Lewis Dunk's challenge only to have the ball fall to the feet of the Dutch midfielder, who fired home with his first touch.

Brighton's lead lasted just seven minutes as keeper Bart Verbruggen did well to bat away Jarrod Bowen's shot, but a sprinting Kudus arrived just in time to head home.

Both teams squandered terrific chances in the dying minutes, including Kaoru Mitoma's miss of what should have been an easy tap-in for Brighton that instead rang off the post.