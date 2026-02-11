West Ham stalemate a hair-raising result for Manchester United fan

LONDON, Feb 10 : Manchester United fan Frank Illet has had to go back to square one following his side’s 1-1 draw at West Ham United in the Premier League on Tuesday after the internet sensation was denied a first haircut since October 2024.

Illet has vowed not to cut his hair until United win five games in a row, and his trip to the barber was tantalisingly close after the team's interim manager Michael Carrick steered the Red Devils to four victories on the trot.

Illet’s quirky gesture has gained global attention, as much an indictment of United’s patchy form over the last few years as anything else, and he is up to 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

"Carrick is at the wheel! This hair is going soon, West Ham next, four out of five done, this is the first time it's been four in a row since I started the challenge. This time, it's happening," Illet told followers ahead of United's London trip.

Illet admits he did not think his hair would get to grow so long during what has been a turbulent time for the club.

"I thought it would only go for a few months and be a bit of a laugh," Illet told ESPN. "It was something to spread humour to Manchester United fans during a difficult period of time.”

But he is now back to square one, with United’s next five fixtures against Everton (away), Crystal Palace (home), Newcastle United (away), Aston Villa (home) and Bournemouth (away).