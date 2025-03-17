West Ham's Antonio confident of playing again after serious injury

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio is confident he will be able to play again after suffering a serious leg injury in a road accident in December.

Antonio's car hit a tree on his way home from training, shattering the Jamaica international's femur in four places, and he spent over three weeks in hospital after undergoing surgery.

"The most difficult part is that I almost wasn't there for my children," Antonio said in an interview with the BBC's "Morning Live" published on Monday.

"It's just made me happy, positive about life, because I've got another chance at life."

The 34-year-old Antonio, who has been at West Ham since 2015, is able to walk again but still faces a long road to recovery before he can return to playing football.

"Overall, they say it will be between six (and) 12 months before my leg starts healing properly," he said.

"It's the biggest injury I've ever had in my career. But the fact that I'm already two to three months ahead of where I should be, I know that I'll play again, and I know that once I'm playing the game I'll get the sharpness back."