West Ham's Lanzini unhurt in crash near training ground - BBC
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v West Ham United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - December 12, 2021 West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini REUTERS/Craig Brough

01 Apr 2022 11:59AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2022 11:59AM)
West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini was uninjured after the car he was travelling in on the way to the club's training ground crashed and hit a tree, the BBC reported.

The report said that Lanzini, who had been on international duty with Argentina, did not require hospital treatment following the accident, which took place in East London on Thursday.

"Officers attended and it was reported that a car had left the A12 westbound carriageway before colliding with a tree," the police told the BBC in a statement.

Reuters has contacted West Ham for comment.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

