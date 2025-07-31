West Ham's Paqueta cleared of alleged betting breaches by FA

LONDON :West Ham United's Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of four alleged breaches of betting rules after an independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Last year, the 27-year-old was charged with deliberately seeking to receive a booking during four Premier League games in 2022 and 2023.

The FA said it was alleged that Paqueta sought to influence the progress, conduct, or any other aspect of, or occurrence in those matches by deliberately trying to get booked to manipulate the betting market for the benefit of others.

"Paqueta denied the charges against him, and a Regulatory Commission found them to be not proven following a hearing," the FA said in a statement.

The Brazilian has been charged with two breaches in relation to alleged failures to comply with his obligations to answer questions and provide information to the FA investigation.