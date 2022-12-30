West Ham's Scamacca, Aguerd back in training ahead of Brentford match

LONDON : West Ham United's Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca and Morocco central defender Nayef Aguerd are back in training and close to returning to the squad, manager David Moyes said on the eve of Brentford's visit in the Premier League on Friday.

Neither Scamacca nor Aguerd played in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Boxing Day, as they were suffering from an ankle injury and virus respectively.

"Gianluca has done a little bit of training, so we’ll see how he is and monitor him," Moyes said at his pre-match news conference on Thursday.

"He is probably lacking a little bit of match fitness, which would be my biggest worry, but he has done a bit of training so hopefully he will be okay."

Aguerd returned from a successful World Cup in which Morocco finished fourth but has struggled after being ill.

"Nayef is still coming back from illness, which we are trying to get him over. He’s had a few days training, which is helping him, but he has lost a bit of weight from the World Cup so we’re trying to build him back up," Moyes said.

"If I can get Nayef involved I will, but I’ll make a decision tomorrow. But, if you’re asking me if he’s ready, I don’t believe he’s quite ready yet."

Moyes noted that injuries had been a problem for West Ham especially in the centre-back position.

"Overall, the injuries we had at the start of the season have played their part," he said.

West Ham are in 16th place on 14 points, one point above the relegation zone, while Brentford are in 10th spot on 20.