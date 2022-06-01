Logo
West Ham's Zouma given 180 hours of community service for kicking his cat
FILE PHOTO: West Ham United's Kurt Zouma leaves Thames Magistrates Court in London, Britain, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

01 Jun 2022 06:13PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 06:39PM)
West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has been ordered to do 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after pleading guilty to kicking and slapping his pet cat, British media said on Wednesday.

The Frenchman's brother, Yoan, has been sentenced to 140 hours of community service.

The two brothers were charged under the Animal Welfare Act after viral video, filmed by Yoan and posted on social media in February, showed Kurt dropping one of his cats and kicking it across the floor.

"Both of you took part in this disgraceful and reprehensible act with this pet cat," said district judge Susan Holdham. "The cat looked up to you to care for its needs. On that date in February you did not provide for its needs."

Source: Reuters

