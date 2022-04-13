Logo
West Ham's Zouma to miss Europa League quarter-final due to ankle injury
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v West Ham United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - April 10, 2022 West Ham United's Kurt Zouma reacts after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge.

13 Apr 2022 01:32AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 01:32AM)
West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma will miss Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Olympique Lyonnais due to an ankle injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The Frenchman was injured during their 2-0 loss at Brentford on Sunday, where he was forced to come off on the half-hour mark.

"The France international defender is to remain in London for further tests and examination on the ankle injury," West Ham said in a statement. The club did not give a potential date for his return.

West Ham and Lyon drew 1-1 in the first leg last week.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

