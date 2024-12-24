West Indies' Jangoo gets maiden call-up for Pakistan test series

West Indies batter Amir Jangoo received his first call-up to the test squad, while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie returns for next month's series against Pakistan, the team said on Monday.

West Indies' return to Pakistan for test matches after 18 years wraps up the World Test Championship cycle and features two games at the Multan Cricket Stadium from Jan. 17-29.

Jangoo made a stunning match-winning ODI century on debut against Bangladesh this month, helping West Indies complete the third biggest run chase in the format, while Motie returns after missing last month's two-match Bangladesh test series.

Jangoo and Motie come in for fast bowlers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph. Shamar is recovering from shin splints which forced him to miss the home Bangladesh ODI series this month, while Alzarri is unavailable "due to other engagements".

"Motie rejoins the squad to bolster the spin attack, while Jangoo's selection comes on the back of his consistency across formats in regional cricket, as well as his demonstrated high level of competency against spin bowling," coach Andre Coley said.

"For the test series against Pakistan, the focus is on building on what we have done well and transforming the learnings from 2024 into tangible results."