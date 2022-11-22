Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

West Indies' Pooran relinquishes white ball captaincy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

West Indies' Pooran relinquishes white ball captaincy

West Indies' Pooran relinquishes white ball captaincy

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019 West Indies' Nicholas Pooran reacts after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

22 Nov 2022 01:19AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 01:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran is stepping down as the white ball captaincy following their disappointing Twenty20 World Cup exit in Australia, Cricket West Indies said on Monday.

The twice champions made their earliest exit since the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, failing to reach the Super 12 phase after insipid qualifying losses to Ireland and Scotland.

"By stepping down now as the West Indies white ball captain, I believe it is in the best interests of the team and for me personally, as I need to concentrate on what I can deliver to the side as a player," Pooran said.

"This is not me giving up. I remain ambitious and still view the captaincy of West Indies cricket as an honour that is bestowed upon you."

West Indies have named a three-person panel to review the Caribbeans' flop, with little time to rebuild before they co-host the next T20 World Cup in 2024 with the United States.

"The T20 World Cup is something that must not define us and I will readily get involved in the upcoming reviews," said Pooran.

"And whilst it will be several months until we reconvene as a squad, I want to give CWI plenty of time to prepare for the matches against South Africa in March and beyond," he added.

West Indies' next white ball series will be against South Africa in March 2023.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.