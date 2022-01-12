Logo
West Indies v Ireland ODI series to resume on Thursday
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ireland Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 23, 2019 General view during nets Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

12 Jan 2022 01:39AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 01:34AM)
The One Day International series between West Indies and Ireland in Kingston will resume on Thursday, both teams said in a joint statement, after the second match was postponed due to COVID-19 and injuries in the visiting squad.

The second ODI, originally scheduled for Tuesday, will be played on Thursday after a total of five positive cases and injuries in the Ireland camp left them depleted and led to the contest being called off.

The third and final match moves from Friday to Sunday, with West Indies leading the series 1-0 after their 24-run victory in the first ODI on Saturday.

The one-off Twenty20 international scheduled for Sunday has been cancelled to avoid disruption to West Indies' travel plans and subsequent fixtures, the statement added.

West Indies will host England in a five-match T20 series from Jan. 22-30 before their white-ball tour of India in February.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

