Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

West Indies v Ireland second ODI postponed due to COVID cases, injuries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

West Indies v Ireland second ODI postponed due to COVID cases, injuries

West Indies v Ireland second ODI postponed due to COVID cases, injuries

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ireland Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 22, 2019 Ireland's Paul Stirling during nets Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

11 Jan 2022 04:39AM (Updated: 11 Jan 2022 04:37AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The second one day international between West Indies and Ireland scheduled for Tuesday in Kingston has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the visiting squad, both teams said in a joint statement.

Ireland reported two further positive cases while two players were ruled out due to injury, with five players in total isolating.

Paul Stirling, Simi Singh and Ben White tested positive last week and missed the first ODI on Saturday, which West Indies won by 24 runs.

"CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed," the statement.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in a third ODI on Friday before the tour ends with a one-off Twenty20 international in Kingston on Sunday.

Ireland's tour of the United States was also disrupted due to COVID-19. The two teams had played a T20 series which ended 1-1 before the ODI series in Florida was cancelled after members of the touring staff returned positive tests.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us