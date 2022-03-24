West Indies win toss and will bowl in final test of England series

West Indies won the toss and will bowl in the final test against England in Grenada on Thursday.

After the first two tests of the series were drawn on placid pitches in Antigua and Barbados, the Grenada strip looks like it will be a bit more lively.

"There's some moisture around and the pitch has a decent layer of grass," West Indies captain Kraig Brathwaite said after winning the coin toss for the first time this series.

Both teams have made one change from the second test. All-rounder Kyle Mayers replaces spinner Veerasammy Permaul for West Indies, who will be without a specialist slow bowler.

England bring back pace bowler Craig Overton, who missed the second test due to illness. He replaces Matt Fisher, his late replacement in Barbados, which means England will again play the one specialist spinner, Jack Leach.

TEAMS:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wicketkeeper), Kyle Mayers, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood

