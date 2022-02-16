Logo
Western Force release unvaccinated Timani
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Sitaleki Timani (R) is tackled by Italy's Luciano Orquera (L) during their test rugby union match at the Franchi stadium in Florence November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

16 Feb 2022 06:14PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2022 06:14PM)
The Western Force have released lock Sitaleki Timani, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, by mutual agreement due to the state government's vaccine regulations, the Super Rugby AU club said on Wednesday.

The Perth-based club said Timani remains unvaccinated due to his medical concerns and has been unable to qualify for a medical exemption to play in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season which begins on Friday.

"As a result of relevant state government COVID-19 and travel regulations and in line with Western Force and Rugby Australia policies regarding vaccination, Sita is unable to participate in the Super Rugby Pacific season," The Western Force said in a statement.

Timani, who made his test debut for Australia in 2011, said it had been a difficult decision.

"With the help of the Force, I am still consulting specialists, but unfortunately with the season about to start, I understand the position it puts both the Western Force and Rugby Australia in," the 35-year-old said.

"This is not how I wanted to end my time in Australian rugby, but I am thankful for the opportunity I had to pull on the Force jersey again and wish them all the best for the upcoming season."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

