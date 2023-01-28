Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Western Sydney sign former France midfielder Schneiderlin on loan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Western Sydney sign former France midfielder Schneiderlin on loan

Western Sydney sign former France midfielder Schneiderlin on loan

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - August 10, 2019 Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin looks dejected after being shown a red card Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

28 Jan 2023 09:30AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2023 09:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former France international Morgan Schneiderlin has signed for Western Sydney Wanderers on loan from Ligue 1 side Nice until the end of the season, the A-League club announced on Saturday.

Schneiderlin, a member of Manchester United's 2016 FA Cup winning squad, joins with the Wanderers currently in third place in the A-League standings.

"I am very excited to be here in Western Sydney with the Wanderers and I'm looking forward to starting my journey at the club," the former Southampton and Everton midfielder told official club media.

"I have heard lots of good things about the Wanderers and I'm really ready to get started."

Schneiderlin played 15 times for France and was a member of the squad that secured a runners-up finish at the European championships in 2016.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.