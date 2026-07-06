What is Article 27 of FIFA's Disciplinary Code that allows red-carded Balogun to play?

MIAMI, July 5 : FIFA will allow United States striker Folarin Balogun to play in their World Cup last-16 clash with Belgium on Monday after suspending his ban for a red card in the previous round, citing Article 27 of the world ruling body's Disciplinary Code.

Following is an explanation of what Article 27 is.

• Article 27 allows FIFA to suspend the implementation of a disciplinary sanction.

• The sanction itself remains in force but does not have to be served immediately unless the suspension is later revoked.

• The article allows FIFA's judicial bodies to suspend the implementation of all or part of a disciplinary sanction.

• However, the code does not mention the circumstances in which a judicial body may decide to suspend a sanction.

• FIFA's judicial bodies include the Disciplinary Committee and the Appeal Committee.

• The sanctioned player is then placed on a probationary period of between one and four years.

• If the player commits another infringement of a similar nature during the probationary period, the suspended sanction is automatically reactivated in addition to any new disciplinary sanction.

• Balogun's match ban was suspended for a probationary period of one year.

• The only disciplinary measures that cannot be suspended are those related to match manipulation.

• The Disciplinary Committee is composed of a chairperson, a deputy chairperson and additional members. The chairperson and deputy chairperson must be qualified lawyers.

• The Committee takes its decisions in the presence of at least three members.

• Mohammad Al Kamali of the United Arab Emirates is currently the chairperson of the Disciplinary Committee.

• Committee members are elected by the FIFA Congress for terms lasting four years and for a maximum of three terms.

• Article 27 was previously Article 26 when the Disciplinary Code was updated in 2019. It became Article 27 in 2023.