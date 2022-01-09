What could happen at the Djokovic visa hearing in Australia?

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic is set for his day in court to challenge the shock cancellation of his visa over COVID-19 rules, which threw the world number one's Australian Open plans into disarray.

But unlike tennis, the online federal court hearing that opens at 10am (11am, Singapore time) on Monday (Jan 10) may not end with a simple win or loss.

Here is a look at some possible scenarios:

DJOKOVIC WINS

If judge Anthony Kelly decides in favour of Djokovic, it would quash the cancellation of his visa, which would become valid again.

It would be a sensational victory for the vaccine-sceptic Djokovic and a dramatic setback for the Australian government, which has enforced strict COVID-19 controls at its borders for two years.

The Serbian star's legal team have set out what they want the judge to rule in this scenario.

In a 35-page submission ahead of the hearing, they called for his "immediate release" from detention no later than 5pm on Monday.

They have also asked the judge to rule "at the earliest time possible", without waiting to craft his legal reasoning that they say could be released later.

The Australian Open starts just seven days after Monday's hearing.

AUSTRALIA APPEALS

But the government is sure to appeal such a ruling, said Christopher Levingston, an accredited specialist in migration law with more than 20 years of experience.

And during the appeal "Mr Djokovic would remain in immigration detention", he said in an analysis of the case.