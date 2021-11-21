What next for Manchester United after sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ?

Former United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel said in his recent autobiography that his former teammate had brought the "heart and soul back" to the club after the divisive Mourinho reign but in the end that did not prove enough.

Solskjaer, 48, said after his side's chastening 4-1 defeat to Watford on Saturday that he felt for the fans and understood their pain after they vented their fury at Vicarage Road.

"We've had a hard time since Sir Alex (Ferguson) left the club and fans who have been with us the last few years since I came in, they've been unbelievable, they've understood the situation," he said.

"The signings this summer with Rafa (Raphael Varane), Jadon (Sancho) and Cristiano (Ronaldo) of course raised everyone's expectations, rightly so, because we brought some top players."

ZIDANE LINK

The question is, who do United turn to now to take the club forward?

A club statement on Sunday stated the intention to hire an interim manager till the end of the season with former midfielder Michael Carrick in the hotseat for the forthcoming games.

By delaying Solskaer's departure, one prominent candidate is now off the market as Tottenham snatched up a former Premier League winner in Antonio Conte.

United have been consistently linked with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino and the Argentine may well be the motivation for waiting till the summer.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers and Ajax coach Erik ten Hag have also been linked with the role.

United, for so long a byword for stability under Ferguson, have been reluctant to sack their managers until they feel their hand is forced.

That tipping point has now been reached, with the club seventh in the Premier League, already six points off the top four and out of the title race after just 12 games.

Whoever does take over at Old Trafford will have a richly talented but bloated and unbalanced squad to work with.