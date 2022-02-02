Logo
Which world leaders are going and who is not?
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a news conference following talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow, Russia February 1, 2022. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks to members of the press at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FILE PHOTO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the 17th extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on the Afghanistan situation, in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 19, 2021. REUTERS/Waseem Khan
02 Feb 2022 04:30PM (Updated: 02 Feb 2022 04:30PM)
A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over human rights in China and concerns about coronavirus have reduced the number of world leaders and foreign dignitaries attending the Games.

Here is a list of who is expected to go and who is staying away.

IN

-President Vladimir Putin of Russia

-Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia

-President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt

-President Andrzej Duda of Poland

-President Aleksandar Vučić of Serbia

-Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan

-Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar

-President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

-President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan

-President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan

-President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan

-President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan

-Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates

-Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco

-President Alberto Fernández of Argentina

-President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza of Ecuador

-Prime Minister L. Oyun-Erdene of Mongolia

-Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea

-King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia

-President Halimah Yacob of Singapore

-Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand

-National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-Seug of the Republic of Korea

-Secretary-General António Guterres of the United Nations

-President Abdulla Shahid of the United Nations General Assembly

-Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization

-Director General Daren Tang of the World Intelligence Property Organization

-President Marcos Troyjo of the New Development Bank

-Secretary-General Zhang Ming of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization

-Prime Minister undersecretary Valentina Vezzali of Italy

OUT

-United States

-Canada

-Australia

-United Kingdom

-Taiwan

-North Korea

-Lithuania

-Denmark

-Netherlands

-New Zealand

-Japan

-Germany

-Switzerland

-Austria

-Slovenia

-Sweden

-Estonia

-Belgium

(Compiled by Gayle Issa, Hugh Lawson, Rohith Nair and Shrivathsa Sridhar)

Source: Reuters

