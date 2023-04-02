Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Whirlwind Bayern crush Dortmund 4-2 to go top in Tuchel debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Whirlwind Bayern crush Dortmund 4-2 to go top in Tuchel debut

Whirlwind Bayern crush Dortmund 4-2 to go top in Tuchel debut
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - April 1, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel and Niklas Sule in action with Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Whirlwind Bayern crush Dortmund 4-2 to go top in Tuchel debut
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - April 1, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can scores their first goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Whirlwind Bayern crush Dortmund 4-2 to go top in Tuchel debut
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - April 1, 2023 Bayern Munich's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Matthijs de Ligt celebrate after Dayot Upamecano scores their first goal REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
Whirlwind Bayern crush Dortmund 4-2 to go top in Tuchel debut
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - April 1, 2023 Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala in action with Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth
02 Apr 2023 02:37AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2023 02:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich scored three goals in the opening 23 minutes to overrun a hapless Borussia Dortmund and win 4-2 in Der Klassiker on Saturday (Apr 1), reclaiming top spot in the Bundesliga and handing new coach Thomas Tuchel a winning start.

The Bavarians, who face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 11, were in ominous form as they went back into top spot on 55 points, leaving Dortmund two behind in second place with eight matches remaining.

With Tuchel having replaced Julian Nagelsmann on the Bayern bench, the hosts were all over their title rivals from the start.

They went in front thanks to Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel's 13th-minute howler when he completely miskicked his attempt to clear a Dayot Upamecano punt from the Bayern half and saw the ball roll into the net for an own goal.

Before Dortmund managed to regroup, Bayern scored again with Thomas Mueller turning the ball in with his hip at the far post after a Joshua Kimmich corner was headed on by Matthijs de Ligt in the 18th.

Kobel's comeback from a five-week injury break turned into a complete nightmare five minutes later as he punched a Leroy Sane shot into the path of Mueller to score an easy tap-in that left the Dortmund players in complete disbelief.

The visitors' ordeal was not over, with Bayern scoring seemingly at will and Kingsley Coman racing in to slot in their fourth goal six minutes after the restart.

Bayern then missed more than half a dozen golden scoring chances before Dortmund's Emre Can converted a 72nd-minute spot kick and Donyell Malen added another for the visitors in stoppage time.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.