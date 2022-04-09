Logo
White says 'massive privilege' to be England's second-highest scorer
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - North Macedonia v England - National Arena Todor Proeski, Skopje, North Macedonia - April 8, 2022 England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski/File Photo
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - North Macedonia v England - National Arena Todor Proeski, Skopje, North Macedonia - April 8, 2022 England's Ellen White in action with North Macedonia's Ane Boseska REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski/File Photo
Soccer Football - Soccer - Women's World Cup Qualifier - England Training - Burton-on-Trent, Britain - April 5, 2022 England's Ellen White during training Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington/File Photo
09 Apr 2022 05:02PM (Updated: 09 Apr 2022 05:02PM)
England women's forward Ellen White said it is a "massive privilege" after she became the country's second-highest scorer of all time with her 50th goal on Friday, surpassing Bobby Charlton and Harry Kane on the list.

White scored in the 41st minute of England's 10-0 thrashing of North Macedonia in their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier.

The 32-year-old is three goals short of Wayne Rooney's record of 53.

"Obviously it's a massive privilege. It's a dream for me to play for England," White said.

"For me, it's about any way that I can contribute to the team so obviously I'm delighted to get on the scoresheet but for me it's all about the team, winning and getting to the World Cup. But it's an incredible feeling to be amongst those amazing players."

England topped Group D with a perfect record of 21 points from seven matches. They have scored a staggering 63 goals and conceded none ahead of their meeting with Northern Ireland in Belfast on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)

Source: Reuters

