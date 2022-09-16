White signs contract extension with Bulls

PRETORIA : World Cup-winning coach Jake White has signed a contract extension with South African rugby side Bulls that will keep him with the franchise until 2027, the club announced on Friday.

The 58-year-old joined the side two years ago and led them to Currie Cup success last year plus a place in the final of the United Rugby Championship in June, where they lost to the Stormers.

White took South Africa to World Cup success in 2007 before coaching at the Brumbies in Australia, Montpellier in France and also in Japan.

The Bulls begin their new season on Saturday with a derby match in the URC against the Lions in Johannesburg.

