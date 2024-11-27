Whitecaps seek 'fresh and new energy' in coach search

After another early playoff exit, the Vancouver Whitecaps are looking for a coach with "fresh and new energy."

The Whitecaps parted ways with Vanni Sartini on Monday after four seasons.

The 48-year-old Italian compiled a 57-51-39 record across all competitions, leading the Whitecaps to the MLS Cup Playoffs three times and winning the past three Canadian Championship titles.

"We are incredibly grateful to Vanni," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director and CEO. "Since arriving in Vancouver six years ago, Vanni gave his all to this club and city. He embraced everything with passion and enjoyed tremendous success along the way. I am extremely thankful for our friendship and wish him all the best.

"I took my time with this decision, and it was not taken lightly. We have taken important steps each year and it is now the right time for someone else to lead this group on the pitch with fresh and new energy. We have started the process to find our next head coach as we look to take the next step and build a championship contender in MLS, as well as continental tournaments."

Vancouver finished eighth in the Western Conference this season and defeated the Portland Timbers 5-0 in a wild-card match before losing a Round One, best-of-three series against LAFC.

"For the last three years and three months, it has been an absolute honor to be the head coach of Vancouver Whitecaps FC," Sartini said. "I will always be grateful to Axel Schuster and ownership for entrusting me to be the technical lead of this club in such an important time.

"I will also always remember with fondness the successes on the field, but what I will cherish the most is the memories of my relationship with the fans, players, staff, and the community. Vancouver will always have a special place in my heart and my wife's heart. Andiamo!"

The Whitecaps also bowed out in Round One of the playoffs in 2021 and 2023 and did not qualify in 2022.

