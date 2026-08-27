Who are the other women's contenders to look out for at the US Open?

Aug 27 : The following are some of the other contenders for the women's singles title at the U.S. Open, which begins on Sunday:

NAOMI OSAKA (JAPAN)

* World ranking: 13

Twice champion Osaka showed glimpses of her old self when she reached the U.S. Open semi-finals last year. Last month, the 28-year-old earned her maiden last-eight berth at Wimbledon.

But the four-times Grand Slam winner will be battling more than her opponents as she looks to win her first WTA title since the 2021 Australian Open, with injuries and fatigue issues plaguing her throughout the season.

A foot issue forced Osaka to retire during the Bad Homburg Open final in June, and she withdrew from this month's Cincinnati Open due to fatigue. But the Japanese player will hope to be rested and rejuvenated by the time she starts her campaign at Flushing Meadows.

ELENA RYBAKINA (KAZAKHSTAN)

* World ranking: 2

Elena Rybakina started 2026 on a high as she won the Australian Open, her second Grand Slam title after a Wimbledon triumph in 2022.

But things have since taken a downward turn for the 27-year-old, who crashed out of the French Open in the second round, and could not get beyond the third round at Wimbledon.

Rybakina will have the odds against her at the U.S. Open, the only Grand Slam where she has not reached the quarter-finals. However, she proved up to the task at this month's Canadian Open, where she beat Osaka and Coco Gauff before losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.

LINDA NOSKOVA (CZECH REPUBLIC)

* World ranking: 6

Noskova shocked the world with a title run at Wimbledon this year, but the 21-year-old still faces a battle to prove her calibre as the doubters point to her waning form after that maiden Grand Slam success.

The Czech player, seeded ninth at Wimbledon, did not meet a higher seed as several top contenders fell early. Since then, Noskova has suffered a first-round exit at the Canadian Open, and lost in the last 16 at the Cincinnati Masters.

Noskova, ranked a career-high sixth in the world on Monday, will hope to brush off her poor form when she takes the court at the U.S. Open like she did recovering from a last-32 loss at the Bad Homburg Open a week before her Wimbledon triumph.

AMANDA ANISIMOVA (UNITED STATES)

* World ranking: 10

Anisimova comes into the U.S. Open with unfinished business, having fallen to Aryna Sabalenka in last year's final. It was the closest she has got to a Grand Slam title after being handed a double bagel by Iga Swiatek in the 2025 Wimbledon final.

The 24-year-old made the Australian Open quarter-finals this year, but suffered third-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon. Back on hardcourt, she is yet to find her footing, and lost to Elina Svitolina and Jessica Pegula this month.

"I'm going to keep putting in the work," Anisimova said after her loss in the U.S. Open final. "I always believe in myself so I hope to be back here again one day."

MIRRA ANDREEVA (RUSSIA)

* World ranking: 5

Mirra Andreeva, in an emotional speech after winning her maiden Grand Slam at the French Open this month, said:

"I want to thank myself for always believing in myself, for giving my all even in the toughest moments, and for continuing to fight against all inner demons."

The 19-year-old's steady improvement and ability to shine under pressure have been visible throughout the year as she has reached four finals on the WTA circuit in 2026, winning three of them, culminating in the Roland Garros triumph.

Andreeva reached the U.S. Open third round last year and, despite a disappointing Wimbledon campaign, her newfound confidence can take her much closer to the top this time.

JESSICA PEGULA (UNITED STATES)

* World ranking: 3

The 2024 U.S. Open final saw Pegula go toe-to-toe with Aryna Sabalenka, only to fall short.

At 32, Pegula is still chasing a maiden Grand Slam title, after she lost in the semi-finals of the 2025 U.S. Open and this year's Australian Open and bowed out in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

This month, Pegula has hit the ground running in preparation for her Flushing Meadows campaign, reaching the finals of the Washington DC Open and the Cincinnati Open, where she lost to Alexandra Eala and Coco Gauff respectively.

"I'm actually feeling pretty good ... I'm glad I got through a lot of really tough matches," Pegula said after her loss to Gauff. "I think as far as going into a slam, you just kind of have to wipe it and move on."

MARTA KOSTYUK (UKRAINE)

* World ranking: 11

Kostyuk has stepped up her consistency this year, reaching the semi-finals of the French Open and Wimbledon, her best performances in the majors so far.

She has emerged as a dark horse on the circuit after winning her first WTA 1000 title at the Madrid Open in April, beating Andreeva in the final.

The 24-year-old will look to improve on an impressive U.S. Open campaign last year, when she reached the fourth round for the first time and went down fighting to Karolina Muchova.