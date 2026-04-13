WHOOP there it is: McIlroy's heart rate tells the real Masters story

AUGUSTA, Georgia, April 13 : Rory McIlroy https://www.reuters.com/sports/golf/mcilroy-young-set-masters-showdown-augusta-holds-its-breath-2026-04-12/'s fans were not the only ones whose hearts were racing when, clinging to a two-shot Masters lead, the Northern Irishman's tee shot at the final hole on Sunday settled in the pine needles near the adjacent fairway.

Data released on Monday from McIlroy's fitness wearable WHOOP showed his heart rate spiked to 135 beats per minute after his drive at the par-four 18th sailed right and put his hopes of back-to-back Masters titles in jeopardy.

"I'd say walking off the 18th tee not knowing where my ball was. I think that was the moment of greatest stress," world number two McIlroy said after he joined Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only repeat Masters champions https://www.reuters.com/sports/golf/masters-repeat-is-part-journey-not-destination-mcilroy-says-2026-04-13/.

"It could go anywhere. It could be anywhere."

Showing rapid composure, his heart rate dropped to 121 bpm on the recovery shot when he sent his ball over the trees and into the front greenside bunker, before jumping again to 136 bpm as he stood over his bunker shot.

He blasted out to 12 feet, and his heart rate fell steadily — to 117 bpm on his first putt and 105 bpm on the winning one that sealed the title before reaching 150 bpm at the victory moment when he looked to the sky and let out a roar. https://www.reuters.com/sports/golf/masters-repeat-is-part-journey-not-destination-mcilroy-says-2026-04-13/

McIlroy, a six-times major winner, was recently announced as an investor in Boston-based WHOOP, joining a roster that includes soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and NBA great LeBron James.