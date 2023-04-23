'Why Wrexham?' Promotion provides an answer for Hollywood owners

WREXHAM, Wales : Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were for once lost for words as thousands of Wrexham fans turned the Racecourse Ground into the biggest after-party in Wales on Saturday.

The struggling club that 'Deadpool' actor Reynolds and McElhenney, star of American comedy series 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia', acquired in November 2020 had returned to the English Football League as fifth tier champions.

On a night of drama, with Boreham Wood scoring in the opening minute, Wrexham won 3-1 and the A-list owners were in the thick of the celebrations - hugging players and wiping away tears of joy.

"I'm not sure I can actually process what happened tonight. I'm still a little speechless," Reynolds told BT Sport, who broadcast the match live, as fans invaded the field and red flares lit up.

"The one thing running through my head over and over again is people said at the beginning 'Why Wrexham? Why Wrexham?'. This is exactly why Wrexham, what is happening right now is why."

McElhenney looked around and agreed.

"I think we can hear how it feels to the town and that's what's most important to us," he said. "I think this is a moment of catharsis for them and celebration.

"For us to be welcomed into their community, and to be welcomed into this experience, has been the honour of my life."

Wrexham, relegated from League Two in 2008, are going back up with a record haul of points and as champions with a game to spare.

Notts County pushed them hard and will be favourites to follow Wrexham into the fourth tier after the playoffs.

"The reason we are all sitting on the edge of our seats right now is because Notts County is so damn good as well," said Reynolds.

"They deserve to go up and both Rob and I... we're rooting for Notts County, we want to see them go up to League Two and face them next year."