Sport

Joshua fight cancelled after Whyte's random dope test
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Anthony Joshua & Dillian Whyte Press Conference - Hilton London Syon Park, London, Britain - July 10, 2023 Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte go head to head as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Boxing - Andy Ruiz Jr & Anthony Joshua Weigh-In - Al Faisaliah Hotel, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - December 6, 2019 Dillian Whyte during the weigh-in Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
05 Aug 2023 08:49PM
LONDON : Dillian Whyte has returned 'adverse analytical findings' in a random dope test and next week's heavyweight fight with former world champion Anthony Joshua is off, promoters Matchroom Boxing said on Saturday.

The two Britons had been due to meet at London's O2 Arena on Aug. 12 in a rematch of their 2015 bout, won by Joshua, at the same venue.

Matchroom said in a statement that the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) had informed them and the sanctioning bodies that Whyte "returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol."

"In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted."

Whyte lost a title challenge to WBC world champion Tyson Fury in April 2022. Joshua lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021.

The outcome of the Joshua v Whyte fight could have put either fighter in the frame for a lucrative clash with former WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

Source: Reuters

