Whyte says Fury push during knockout sequence was illegal
Tyson Fury in action against Dillian Whyte. (Photo: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge)

26 Apr 2022 12:41AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 01:26AM)
LONDON: Dillian Whyte believes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury got away with an illegal push during their title fight on Saturday and has demanded a rematch after suffering a sixth-round technical knockout at Wembley Stadium.

Fury appeared to push fellow Briton Whyte after landing a devastating uppercut with one second to go in the round, eventually forcing referee Mark Lyson to stop the fight.

"I was buzzed but obviously I was trying to regather my senses and he proper pushed me and I fell over and hit my head on the canvas which is illegal," Whyte told Sky Sports on Monday.

"This isn't wrestling, this is boxing. I should have been allowed extra time to recover and then carried on fighting. I got caught, no doubt about it ... (but) terrible job from the referee there."

The undefeated Fury (32-0-1) said after the fight that he was likely to retire, keeping a promise he made to his wife Paris, but Whyte said he was eager for a rematch.

"He (Fury) said he would retire. I hope he doesn't retire, because I want another go," added the 34-year-old.

"He said you're a good fighter, a true warrior, you're going to be a world champion. I'm not a sore loser. You win some, you lose some, this is life."

Source: Reuters

