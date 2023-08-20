Logo
Sport

Wiegman names unchanged England side while teenager Paralluelo starts for Spain
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - England Training - Central Coast Stadium, Gosford, Australia - August 15, 2023 England team huddle during training REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/ File Photo
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Switzerland v Spain - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - August 5, 2023 Spain players pose for a team group photo after the match after progressing to the quarter finals of the World Cup REUTERS/Molly Darlington/ File Photo
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy/ File Photo
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 England fans display a banner inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/ File Photo
20 Aug 2023 04:56PM
SYDNEY : England coach Sarina Wiegman named an unchanged side for the Women's World Cup final at Stadium Australia on Sunday while Spain added 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo to the lineup.

Lionesses forward Lauren James, who scored three goals in the group stage, is on the bench after returning from suspension after her red card against Nigeria in the last 16.

Paralluelo came on as a substitute for Spain in the previous two rounds, netting the winner in the quarter-final win over the Netherlands and scoring the opener in the semi-final victory over Sweden.

The teenager is the only change for Jorge Vilda's side, coming in for two-times Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Both sides are playing their first World Cup final in what is also the first meeting between the two teams in the tournament's history. England beat Spain in the quarter-finals of the Euros last year on their way to winning the title.

England: Mary Earps, Jess Carter, Millie Bright, Alex Greenwood, Lucy Bronze, Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo.

Spain: Cata Coll, Olga Carmona, Irene Paredes, Laia Codina, Ona Batlle, Teresa Abelleira, Jennifer Hermoso, Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldentey, Alba Redondo, Salma Paralluelo.

Source: Reuters

