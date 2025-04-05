Wiegman pleased with England's development before Euros title defence

Coach Sarina Wiegman said she was happy with the improvement England showed in Friday's 5-0 Nations League rout of Belgium as she prepares to lead the side into their Euros title defence in three months' time.

England ended 2024 on a shaky note, losing 4-3 to Germany in a friendly in October following a loss to France and a draw with Sweden in the Euro qualifiers.

In February, England were held 1-1 by Portugal in the Nations League but bounced back with back-to-back wins over Spain and Belgium, placing them at the top of their group.

"It's the preparation for the Euros. If you get the opportunity to see many players that are knocking on the door and different combinations, that's really nice," Wiegman told reporters on Friday.

"We need to keep having these connections because I do feel something is happening and we are getting closer.

"Of course winning helps. I think we're developing. I also thought we were developing in October and November, but we had results we didn't really like."

England begin their Group D campaign on July 5 against France, with the Netherlands and Wales also in their group for the tournament in Switzerland.