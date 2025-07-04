Wiegman says she has grown into role as England boss as game has changed

ZURICH :Sarina Wiegman is not the same football manager she was when she arrived in England armed with a set of strict rules nearly four years ago, the Dutchwoman said.

The 55-year-old, who was fresh off leading the Netherlands to the 2017 European title and the World Cup final in 2019, would not permit players to wear smartwatches or rings, she said as an example, since the team would be doing their own health monitoring. It initially did not sit well with players.

But Wiegman, whose England squad begin the defence of their Euro title on Saturday, said she has grown into her role as the game has changed and the trust of her players has taken root.

"I've become a little bit older too, with more experiences in football and in life, and more experience in England, you get to know so much more about the team, about the FA (Football Association), about English football - I think it just becomes more natural," Wiegman told reporters on Wednesday.

"You have set the tone in the beginning, how you want things, and then you hope that things become organic.

"My approach is the same (now), I just worry a little bit less," she added. "In the beginning, I wanted to solve everything, but you can't, as a coach, you just have to let go."

Wiegman has a remarkable record in major tournaments. After her successful stint in the Netherlands, she led England to Euro 2022 victory less than a year after her hiring, and then their first appearance in a World Cup final in 2023.

She chalked it up to having good teams and great support.

"You need players that score goals and prevent goals. That's very basic," she said. "But that's what we're trying to do, create that environment, trying to be the best prepared, and you need a little bit of luck."

CLEAR AND HONEST

Wiegman met with reporters at the team's hotel in Zurich for a wide-ranging conversation that covered everything from her favourite British food - Sunday roast - to adapting to life in a new country, her direct demeanour and the difficult job of cutting players.

She loves Britain's "massive" sports culture, she said.

"All day on TV there's sports, there's either football or there's rugby or there's cricket, or something else," said Wiegman. "And football is huge. In every part of the country, you have people that really support one club and it's just their life."

While people have called Wiegman blunt, she does not like that characterisation. She just prefers to be clear and honest with players.

"Players know where they stand," midfielder Georgia Stanway told reporters recently. "She always says it the way it is, whether you like it or not, it's something you have to take on the chin."

But breaking players' hearts is a part of the job Wiegman hates.

"I'm very caring, and that's something not very helpful in this job, because I want to take care of people. But I have the job to make the hard decisions," she said.

"As a former player, maybe as a mum, I'm trying not to play into that, 'Oh they must feel horrible.' I need to shut that out. That's one of the most difficult parts of the job. But still, I need to give that clarity. That's my job."

The Lionesses, who begin their Group D campaign against France in Zurich, have taken to calling themselves "new England" with seven players who are making their major tournament debut.

When asked if a triumphant Euros in Switzerland would be the greatest achievement of her career, Wiegman said she does not like to compare.

"Every tournament on its own is a great achievement," she said. "If you look at '22 and then you look at '23, totally different, you're trying to adapt with the team, and bring the team together, and try to get everyone in the best possible way that she performs at her highest level.

"Hopefully we can do that six games in a row."