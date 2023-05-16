Logo
Wigan say remaining players and staff paid overdue wages
16 May 2023 09:12PM
All Wigan Athletic players and non-playing staff have been paid their overdue wages, the club said on Tuesday, apologising for the delay after failing to pay salaries on time on the fifth occasion this season.

Wigan, who have been relegated from the second-tier Championship, were docked three points in March by the English Football League (EFL) for failing to pay salaries and were charged this season for late payments in June, July and October.

The club have been owned by Bahrain-based Phoenix 2021 Limited since March 2021. Wigan said their owners have committed a "substantial seven-figure sum" to secure the club's immediate future, with proof shown to the EFL.

"I firstly want to apologise again to all staff, players, fans and wider stakeholders for the stress this delay has caused," chairman Talal Al Hammad said.

"As an ownership group, we have invested well in excess of 20 million pounds ($25.24 million) since we came on board in 2021. Clearly, mistakes have been made and this investment has not been spent in the right areas meaning finances this season have been difficult to sustain.

"This latest payment will ensure our wage obligations are secured until we finalise a sustainable budget for next season."

Wigan dropped to third-tier League One after finishing bottom of the Championship with 42 points.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Source: Reuters

