Sport

Wigan sold to billionaire local businessman
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion - DW Stadium, Wigan, Britain - December 11, 2019 A Wigan Athletic fan before the match. Action Images/Molly Darlington/File Photo

15 Jun 2023 02:08AM
Troubled Wigan Athletic have been sold to local businessman Mike Danson, the League One club said on Wednesday.

All requisite clearances have been obtained from the English Football League (EFL) for the acquisition of 100 per cent of the club, Wigan said in a statement, and funds have been paid into its accounts to cover all outstanding debt.

"I am delighted to become involved in Wigan Athletic Football Club. I was born in Wigan, I grew up locally and the community of the town is close to my heart," new owner Danson said.

Wigan, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2013, the same year they won the FA Cup, failed to pay wages on time on several separate occasions last season as they finished bottom of the second tier Championship.

Britain's tax department had lodged a winding-up petition against the club after its owners failed to settle a tax bill, the BBC reported on Monday.

"We have worked hard to provide the EFL with a realistic financial plan to stabilise operations," Danson added. "We look forward to a fresh start for the Club and planning for the upcoming season."

Source: Reuters

