Wilder to face cruiserweight champion Opetaia on Fury-Joshua undercard

Nov 4 : American former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will face Australia's undefeated cruiserweight world champion Jai Opetaia on the undercard of Tyson Fury's showdown with Anthony Joshua in Cardiff on December 11, organisers said on Wednesday.

• Opetaia will move up to heavyweight to take on one of the division's most feared punchers on a card headed by the long-awaited meeting between Fury and Joshua at the Principality Stadium

• Wilder, 41, held the WBC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2020 and owns a 45-4-1 professional record

• Opetaia, 31, is unbeaten in 31 professional bouts and enters the contest as one of the sport's leading cruiserweights

• The clash between Fury and Joshua, announced in September, has been billed as the biggest fight in British boxing history and has generated huge interest among fans

• Tickets for the long-awaited heavyweight contest sold out within an hour of going on sale, British media reported last month

• The fight will mark the first meeting between former heavyweight champions Fury and Joshua, ending years of speculation over a matchup

• The event will stream globally on Netflix