Williams blitzkrieg lifts Zimbabwe, West Indies on the brink

Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams smashed 174 from 101 balls in a 304-run win in their one-day international World Cup Qualifier against the United States but West Indies lost a super over to the Netherlands and face an uphill battle to stay in the race.

Zimbabwe take four points into the Super Sixes stage of the competition and Netherlands two, but West Indies will have zero and must win all three of their remaining games to stand a chance of reaching the World Cup in India that starts in October.

Two-time winners West Indies have appeared at every tournament since it was first staged in 1975, but with only the top two teams from the Super Sixes qualifying for the main event, their chances now appear slim.

They posted 374 for six in their 50 overs, but a superb 111 from 76 balls by Netherlands batsman Teja Nidamanuru allowed the Dutch to tie the game and set up a super over.

The Netherlands' Logan van Beek smashed 30 from six Jason Holder deliveries and West Indies wilted under the pressure as they lost both their wickets for eight runs in five balls.

The Dutch also advance to the Super Sixes from Group A, while the three confirmed teams from Group B are Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman.

Zimbabwe's colossal winning margin fell just shy of the men's ODI record which India posted six months ago in their 317-run demolition of Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sent in to bat, the African side smashed their highest ODI total of 408-6 with Williams ably supported by opener Joylord Gumbie (78), Sikandar Raza (48) and Ryan Burl — whose 47 runs came at a strike rate of 294.

The U.S. were never in the chase and lost regular wickets as they were bowled all out for 104 in 25.1 overs, including three comical runouts.

Zimbabwe finish the group stage of the qualifiers unbeaten having also overcome West Indies, Netherlands and Nepal.

"We've found our momentum and we're looking to carry it forward ... having the crowd behind us is like having a 12th man," Williams said after being named player of the match.