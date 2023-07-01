Logo
Williams complete management structure with technical head
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Canadian Grand Prix - Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada - June 18, 2023 Williams' Alexander Albon in action during the race REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger/File Photo

01 Jul 2023 12:00AM
Williams have completed their top management structure with the appointment of a chief technical officer, team principal James Vowles said on Friday without identifying the new signing.

Former champions Williams have been without a chief technical officer since the departure of Paddy Lowe in 2019, and also need a technical director following the exit last year of Francois-Xavier Demaison.

"The CTO we are bringing onboard has tremendous experience in that domain and will act as a TD (technical director) for the period of time required to build up a new TD or bring one in from the outside," Vowles told at the Austrian Grand Prix.

"You’ll see the individual and think, ‘ah yeah, I get what you mean now’. It’s a positive state whereby I’m confident we have the technical structure in place to move us forward over the next two to four years.

"We still have other areas of the business I’m bolstering, including aero, but irrespective for now that was the major hurdle I wanted to clear out."

Williams are ninth of 10 teams in the constructors' standings.

Vowles arrived from Mercedes as principal in February.

Source: Reuters

