Sport

Williams F1 hire Asencio from UFC to run commercial side
Williams F1 hire Asencio from UFC to run commercial side

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - March 31, 2023 Williams' Alexander Albon during practice REUTERS/Darrian Traynor

06 Apr 2023 09:34PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 09:34PM)
LONDON : Williams have hired Paul Asencio from mixed martial arts company UFC as chief revenue officer overseeing the Formula One team's commercial and marketing operations, they said on Thursday.

Asencio, who also worked previously for the New York Mets in Major League Baseball, will join on Monday and be based in the team's New York office.

"Formula One is on a massive growth trajectory and I’m happy to be a part of it," he said in a statement.

The sport has three grands prix in the United States this season and Williams are owned by U.S.-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital.

They also have the sport's sole current U.S. driver in rookie Logan Sargeant.

Source: Reuters

