Sport

Williams F1 team put future Gulf livery to a fan vote
Sport

Williams F1 team put future Gulf livery to a fan vote

Williams F1 team put future Gulf livery to a fan vote

Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2023 Williams' Logan Sargeant during practice REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

26 May 2023 11:16PM
MONACO : Williams will let fans decide the look of their car for the Singapore, Japanese and Qatar Formula One Grands Prix with a vote on four options in the blue and orange of sponsor Gulf Oil International.

The designs are titled Bolder than Bold, Contemporary, Visionary and Heritage.

Williams said there would be three rounds of voting with the winning colour scheme displayed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Formula One champions Red Bull are racing with fan-designed liveries at this year's three U.S. rounds, with the first used in Miami this month.

Source: Reuters

