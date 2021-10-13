Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Williams F1 team sets 2030 climate positive target
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Williams F1 team sets 2030 climate positive target

Williams F1 team sets 2030 climate positive target

FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Turkish Grand Prix - Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, Turkey - October 8, 2021 Jost Capito, CEO of Williams during the press conference FIA/Handout via REUTERS

13 Oct 2021 10:15PM (Updated: 13 Oct 2021 10:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : The Williams Formula One team have pledged to be climate positive by 2030 and be the "pace-setter for sustainability in global motorsport" as part of a new strategy revealed on Wednesday.

The British-based former champions said they had also become the first F1 team to sign the U.N. Sports for Climate Action Framework.

Climate positive means going beyond achieving net-zero carbon emissions by removing additional carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Formula One aims to achieve a net zero-carbon footprint by 2030, with 100per cent sustainable fuels introduced long before then, as it addresses questions about its relevance in a world increasingly focused on clean energy and climate change.

Champions Mercedes say they have already achieved a net zero carbon footprint.

"We have taken time to thoroughly analyse our entire operation and develop a comprehensive purpose-driven sustainability strategy to accelerate our sustainable transformation," said Williams chief executive Jost Capito.

"So today we are making the commitment to be climate positive by 2030 and we will be using our knowledge to nurture and develop advanced technology to meet this goal."

Capito said Formula One had the power to inspire millions of people around the world and was the pinnacle of many advanced technologies.

Britain is hosting the COP26 U.N. climate change conference in Glasgow next month. The summit is billed as the last big chance for leaders to announce firm targets to cut climate-warming industrial emissions this decade.

Williams, who use Mercedes engines, listed five key pillars of its sustainability strategy.

They included reducing carbon emissions from travel, with the sport planning a record 23 races around the world next year and possibly more in years to come, and energy consumption at the factory.

The team will also seek to create their own energy and develop carbon capture technologies.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us