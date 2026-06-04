Williams to partner Canada's Mboko on competitive return at Queen's Club

June 4 : Serena Williams will partner Canada's Victoria Mboko in her long-awaited return to professional tennis in the women's doubles at next week's Queen's Club Championships, Mboko confirmed on Thursday.

The 44-year-old Williams, a 23-times Grand Slam winner, has not competed since the 2022 U.S. Open. The American and Mboko, 19, received a wildcard for the doubles draw at Queen's Club.

"The Queen is back. An honor to share the court with one of the greatest athletes of all time this week," Mboko, who had hinted about Williams' return after winning her French Open second-round match, said in a post on Instagram.

"Even more excited to play doubles together! Tennis is pretty special."

Williams announced her return on social media after speculation intensified following her re-entry into the anti-doping testing pool last year, despite previously saying she was "evolving away from tennis".

Williams will take the court in London at the WTA 500 tournament running from June 8 to 14.

She has won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside her sister Venus and the pair remain undefeated in major finals.

Mboko, who is ranked ninth in singles, also claimed Williams as her "idol" at Roland Garros last week.