Williams set for Valentine's Day F1 car reveal

LONDON : Former champions Williams, with Carlos Sainz joining from Ferrari alongside Alex Albon, will unveil their 2025 Formula One car at Silverstone on Feb 14 - Valentine's Day - ahead of a 10-team livery launch in London on the 18th.

The team said in a statement on Thursday the FW47 car would appear in a one-off livery for the Silverstone promotional event.

"As part of our comeback plan, we have been working on our 2025 car for some time and I can’t wait to see it at Silverstone on February 14," said principal James Vowles, whose team finished ninth last season.

"Everyone in the team is giving everything to get this team back where it belongs as we head towards the major rule changes for 2026. It’s going to be an exciting year."

Ferrari are the only other team to announce a separate launch in addition to the joint one and will show off their new car at Maranello on Feb. 19.

Testing starts in Bahrain on Feb. 26 with the season kicking off in Melbourne on March 16.