Williams sisters accept US Open doubles wildcard
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2018 Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the U.S. celebrate after winning their first round doubles match against Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato REUTERS/Charles Platiau

28 Aug 2022 01:45AM (Updated: 28 Aug 2022 01:45AM)
Serena Williams and older sister Venus have accepted a doubles wildcard for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Saturday.

The Williams sisters are two-times doubles champions at season's final major, having triumphed together in 1999 and 2009. Together they have won 14 women's Grand Slam doubles titles.

The U.S. Open, which begins on Monday, could be the final tournament of Serena's glittering career as she announced last month her pending retirement but never confirmed the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 as her final event.

Serena, 40, and Venus, 42, are also competing in the singles draw.

Source: Reuters

