Williams strike sees Bilbao past Atletico into Super Cup final
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 13, 2022 Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams in action with Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao - King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudia Arabia - January 13, 2022 Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams scores their second goal past Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak REUTERS/Albert Gea
14 Jan 2022 05:24AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 05:35AM)
RIYADH: Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams struck late in the second half to give the Spanish Super Cup holders a 2-1 come-from-behind win over La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in Thursday's (Jan 13) semi-final.

Bilbao set up a showpiece clash on Sunday against Real Madrid, who beat Barcelona 3-2 nL1N2TS2YJ on Wednesday.

After a slow-paced first period in Riyadh's half-empty King Fahd stadium the teams woke up when Atletico went ahead just past the hour with an own goal by Bilbao keeper Unai Simon.

Lemar's corner from the right was met by the head of Joao Felix whose effort struck the post only for the ball to hit the back of the diving Simon and cross the line.

Bilbao equalised with another header from a corner as Yeray Alvarez found the net from close range in the 77th minute.

They then piled the pressure on Atletico, whose goalkeeper Jan Oblak made three glorious saves.

But even the outstanding Oblak could not keep out Williams' low shot from a rebound on edge of the area that went in off the post in the 81st to secure the victory.

Source: Reuters

