Williamson back with a bang as New Zealand down Bangladesh in World Cup

:New Zealand captain Kane Williamson made a successful return at the World Cup following his injury layoff with a half-century as the 2019 runners-up beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in Chennai on Friday for their third successive victory.

Chasing 246 to win after New Zealand's pace bowlers Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Matt Henry ripped through Bangladesh, Williamson (78) batted superbly in his first competitive game since rupturing his knee ligament in March.

He forged an 80-run partnership with Devon Conway (45) and dropped anchor in the company of Daryl Mitchell (89 not out) but had to retire hurt with a finger injury before New Zealand crossed the finish line in 42.5 overs.

"That was another classic team effort from the Black Caps," said player of the match Ferguson. "Everyone bowled really well and created pressure throughout. That meant I could come on and do my role. Fortunately the wicket gave me a bit of assistance.

"It's early stages for sure but it's certainly nice, three wins. We're enjoying our time here, the group's been great back together but there's a long way to go so we're looking forward to the next match.

"It was nice to see pace in the wicket. We play Afghanistan next here (on Wednesday) so hopefully a similar wicket."

Williamson, who also experienced some soreness in his knee late in his innings, tried to play through the pain after being hit on his left thumb by a fiery throw when completing a run but called time on his knock with the game almost won.

"It got a bit fat and colourful straightaway and it made holding the bat a bit difficult," said Williamson. "I've got a scan tomorrow, so hopefully it's OK.

"It was great to get through from a knee perspective. From a team perspective, it was a really nice performance. The guys in the first half with the ball were excellent."

Mushfiqur Rahim (66) and captain Shakib Al Hasan (40) staged a comeback with a 96-run partnership after their side got off to a wobbly start with careless strokeplay earlier, but Bangladesh never built on that platform to finish on 245-9.

Williamson, who sat out the victories over England and the Netherlands, opted to bowl first after winning the toss and his team struck with the first ball of the contest as Trent Boult (2-45) had Litton Das caught at fine leg.

Ferguson (3-49) extracted early pace and bounce from the MA Chidambaram Stadium wicket to get rid of Tanzid Hasan (16) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (30) while Glenn Phillips dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto in his first over to reduce Bangladesh to 56-4.

An ailing Shakib fell while attempting to pull Ferguson for a second straight six in the 30th over, before Mushfiqur had his stumps shattered by Matt Henry (2-58) as Bangladesh ended with a modest total despite a late surge by Mahmudullah (41 not out).

"I think we didn't bat well," said Shanto, who stepped in for media duties with Shakib injured and set for a scan.

"Even in the last match we batted poorly, especially in the first 10-15 overs. We have to improve... We have to take more responsibility."